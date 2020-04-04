CTO orders quarantine of personnel who distributed seniors cash aid in brgys with COVID-19 cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Personnel of the Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) who were deployed in Barangays Casuntingan and Cambaro during the distribution of senior citizens’ cash assistance were advised to undergo home quarantine because of the presence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the two barangays.

In a Facebook post this morning, CTO said that their personnel will also be made to undergo a swab test on Monday, April 20, 2020, to check on their health condition.

“They will be swabbed tomorrow by our health officials to allow possible virus incubation and get a more accurate result,” said the advisory.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced on Saturday the seven new COVID-19 cases in Cebu. Three of these were reported in Mandaue City while two cases each were reported in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu Cities.

CTO personnel had been visiting the city’s 27 barangays since April 9 to do house to house distribution of seniors cash aid amounting to P4, 000 each.

The distribution of cash assistance will already be concluded today, April 19, 2020.

A separate advisory posted on CTO’s FB page said that disbursing officers will already be asked to make a liquidation report on the cash assistance distribution on Monday so they could already prepare for the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) funds.

While they continue to perform their respective tasks, “our staff were advised to wear PPEs and sanitize very often in the course of their service,” said the CTO advisory.

“Please continue praying for our frontliners. This task of making sure that the monies of government go to the actual hands of their recipients is a tedious job, especially in these times of crisis.”