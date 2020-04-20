DILG tells barangays to post list of SAP beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the questions in the identification of beneficiaries for the national government’s social amelioration program (SAP), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed barangay chiefs to publicize their list of beneficiaries in view of transparency.

In a press statement, the DILG told village chiefs to post the list of the target beneficiaries in places within their barangays so that their constituents can readily access the list.

The move, according to the DILG, is to “promote honest, transparent, and orderly management of the SAP funds.”

Read: Who can avail of the Special Amelioration Program in Cebu City?

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año made the call following reports on the lack of transparency in the distribution of Social Amelioration Card forms and assistance.

Año said the barangay officials have nothing to hide if they were truthful in their management of the SAP.

“We want the process of identifying the target beneficiaries under the SAP to be transparent. Hence, we have directed all our punong barangays to post the masterlist of beneficiaries in strategic areas in their barangays so that the residents will also be informed if they will receive the said financial assistance from the government,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año was quoted in the news release.

Año added that laying down the list will help the public understand why these families needed to be included in the SAP

Releasing the list publicly, Año said, will also be a measure of check and balance to ensure that the list reflect the target of the program.

“Ang intensyon din natin dito ay para masiguro na kompleto at tama ang listahan ng mga barangay. Kung mayroon mang kulang o mali sa listahan, maaari itong aksyunan ng city o municipal government o ipagbigay-alam sa DSWD,” Año said.

The SAP, which is under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), is intended households belonging to the vulnerable and low-income sector. /bmjo