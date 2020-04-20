SM Foundation donates PPEs to hospitals in Vis-Min

In line with its commitment to be of service to the Filipino public, its hospitals, and its government during the coronavirus pandemic, SM Foundation Inc. recently donated Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies to hospitals in the Visayas & Mindanao areas.

These include PPEs, N95 and surgical masks, gloves, raincoats, goggles, as well as alcohol and hygiene kits, which are part of the P170 million SM has allocated for this purpose.

In the Visayas area, these were donated to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City and the West Visayas State University Medical Center in IloIlo City; as well as 15 other hospitals in Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod City, Dumaguete City, Roxas City, Tacloban City, Ormoc City, and the province of Samar.

In Mindanao, beneficiaries included the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City and the Nothern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City; as well as the Amai Pakpak Hospital in Marawi City and Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

Other initiatives of the SM Group in response to the crisis are the waived rentals of all tenants of SM Supermalls nationwide, continued compensation of employees, and the extension of an Emergency Financial Assistance to its front liners, security guards and janitorial staff during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period.