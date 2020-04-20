Ex-Senator Heherson Alvarez succumbs to COVID-19
Updated to include quotes and reaction from PDP-Laban
MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Heherson Alvarez has succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his son Hexilon confirmed on Monday. He was 80.
“Yes. We are all still in a state of immense grief and shock,” the younger Alvarez told INQUIRER.net in a text message.
The former senator, along with his wife Cecile, was reported to have COVID-19 last March. They were said to be in “critical condition.”
Alvarez was a staunch supporter of former President Corazon Aquino, and was a fierce critic of the Marcos regime. He was also an advocate of human rights.
He was a delegate of the constitutional convention who had opposed the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and, while on exile, was among the founders of the Ninoy Aquino Movement.
He ran as a senator when Mrs. Aquino ran as president against Marcos.
He also previously served as a congressman for Isabela province. He also headed the Department of Agrarian Reform and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources simultaneously, before retiring from public service.
In a Facebook post last April 6, the younger Alvarez said that his mother has been extubated and was “already breathing comfortably.”
However, Alvarez remained in critical condition, though his x-ray results showed “some slight improvement.”
“Please continue praying also for my dad, who has just been moved to the newly-opened ICU COVID wing where he can be closely monitored. His x-ray results show some slight improvement, but he is still in critical condition,” Hex Alvarez earlier posted.
