Ex-Senator Heherson Alvarez succumbs to COVID-19

Updated to include quotes and reaction from PDP-Laban

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Heherson Alvarez has succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his son Hexilon confirmed on Monday. He was 80.

“Yes. We are all still in a state of immense grief and shock,” the younger Alvarez told INQUIRER.net in a text message.

The former senator, along with his wife Cecile, was reported to have COVID-19 last March. They were said to be in “critical condition.”

Alvarez was a staunch supporter of former President Corazon Aquino, and was a fierce critic of the Marcos regime. He was also an advocate of human rights.

He was a delegate of the constitutional convention who had opposed the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and, while on exile, was among the founders of the Ninoy Aquino Movement.

He ran as a senator when Mrs. Aquino ran as president against Marcos.

He also previously served as a congressman for Isabela province. He also headed the Department of Agrarian Reform and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources simultaneously, before retiring from public service.

In a Facebook post last April 6, the younger Alvarez said that his mother has been extubated and was “already breathing comfortably.”

However, Alvarez remained in critical condition, though his x-ray results showed “some slight improvement.”

“Please continue praying also for my dad, who has just been moved to the newly-opened ICU COVID wing where he can be closely monitored. His x-ray results show some slight improvement, but he is still in critical condition,” Hex Alvarez earlier posted.