PH Army, Navy deploy countermeasures against database breach attempt

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army (PA) confirmed on Monday that it detected an unauthorized attempt by a group to infiltrate its network.

In a statement on Monday, PA spokesperson, Col. Louie Dema-ala revealed that the Army already identified the group and has already conducted “counter-measures to prevent such cybersecurity incidents in the future.”

“Moving forward, the PA continues to strengthen its cyber defense capabilities through the PA Cyber Security Enhancement Program which is a key component of our modernization thrust,” he said.

On February 22, the Deep Web Konek page disclosed that “a cybersecurity breach has compromised the internal systems of the Philippine Army, exposing highly sensitive personal and operational data of military personnel.”

Citing the hackers’ statement, the page said: “The stolen data includes summary of information records of 10,000 active and separated soldiers from 2018 to 2024.”

Apart from the Philippine Army, the Navy likewise issued a statement, saying that it has already “initiated a detailed investigation regarding the data breach claims and has taken necessary measures to ensure the integrity of its systems.”

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and the Philippine Navy encourages the public to work with us and contribute constructively in safeguarding the nation’s security,” Comm. John Percie Alcos, Philippine Navy spokesperson, said on Monday.

“The Philippine Navy remains committed to strengthening our cybersecurity defenses and addressing any potential threats to national security,” he added.

