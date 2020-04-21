CICLs join in making PPEs for Cebu frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Magone Home Aftercare Program in Liloan town, Cebu, is one with the frontliners in fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This as the facility which houses children in conflict with the law (CICL) produces face shields for the use of frontliners in the province.

Magone Home Aftercare is where most of the CICL stay for two years for an aftercare program after they have been rehabilitated.

Abelardo “Abby” Banuag, the psychological service supervisor in Magone Home Aftercare, told CDN Digital that they have an estimated 40 CICLs helping in making face shields for frontliners.

“These CICL clients come from different rehabilitation and juvenile centers in Cebu. They understand that the effort is directed towards producing PPE’s for the frontliners. After a while of making the face shields, they appear to be enjoying the activity,” said Banuag.

The said project was initiated by one of their members in the Magone Helping Team.

“Immediately, right after the COVID 19 crisis started, the Magone Helping team has decided to prioritize making the face shields as a means of helping the frontliners. In fact, almost all of the regular classes were temporarily halted in order for the boys to focus on making the face shields,” he added.

This project started on March 25, 2020 with the help of some private individuals and some companies to be able to produce face masks for the frontliners.

Magone Home Aftercare Program has already produced at least 1,400 face masks since they started. It is still looking forward to making more face shields with the help of their clients and donors. /bmjo