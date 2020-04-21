Gov’t forces help secure distribution of cash aid in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police (PNP) aided the distribution of cash assistance for the beneficiaries of the Special Amelioration Program (SAP) in the town of Vallehermoso and the city of Canlaon in Negros Oriental.

The 62nd Infantry Battalion under Lieutenant Colonel Melvin Flores and the Alpha Company of the 94th IB together with the police assisted the local Social Welfare and Development officers for a quick, smooth and peaceful distribution of the cash assistance.

A total of 209 beneficiaries from Barangay Kalubihan, Vallehrmoso and 132 from barangay Lumapao, Canlaon City received their cash incentives from the government.

“We are ensuring our support for the security and safety of our constituents especially in the delivery of government services, we will not allow these bandits to take advantage of the situation just like what they have done in Samar. Let’s help one another, together we will succeed not only to the pandemic COVID-19 but also against these barbaric NPAs,” Lieutenant Colonel Melvin Flores, Commanding Officer of 62IB, said in a press statement.

The government forces were tasked to ensure the security during the activity to prevent any move of the New People’s Army (NPA) to “sabotage” and commit atrocities during the distribution of the financial assistance.

To recall, last April 7, 2020, the communist rebels attacked and robbed the relief goods intended to support to the deprived families in barangay Guinamaayohan, Balangiga, Eastern Samar, who are facing food shortage due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

