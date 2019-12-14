303rd IB condemns Samar ambush

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- The 303 Infantry Brigade (IB) has condemned the recent attack by suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Borongan, Eastern Samar on Friday, December 13, 2019, which killed a policeman and a 69-year-old resident.

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, the newly installed 303rd IB commander, said in a statement that the incident was a “clear violation of human rights and (the) Comprehensive Agreement and Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.”

On Friday, around 50 rebels exploded an improvised explosive devise (IED) as a Toyota Hilux police patrol car was traversing the road in Barangay Libutan, Borongan City. The explosion was followed by gunfire coming from the rebels.

Following the Samar ambush, Brigadier General Eric Vinoya, 3rd ID commander, said in a statement said they will be launching an intensified pursuit against rebels in Western and Central Visayas even during the Christmas holidays.

Vinoya said they do not want to give rebels an opportunity to regroup during the holidays and later on launch “tactical offenses” especially against government installations.

“We believe that the current efforts of your Philippine Army are gaining success in liberating the two regions from CNTs influence. Putting the pressure on their fighters will not only allow the army to dictate the operational tempo but also deliver decisive engagements against the NPAs,” he said.

“Also we have known this group to be very deceptive and we don’t want them to take advantage of the ceasefire for them to regroup, consolidate and launch tactical offensives against government installations and projects in the AOR (area of responsibility). Not loosening with our drive has likewise increased demoralization in most of their fighters who felt abandoned by their leadership who are currently enjoying the Christmas season while they battle hardships away from their families,” Vinoya added. / dcb