Moalboal’s boatmen are going hungry due to COVID-19

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Jovekiem Decosta, a 23-year-old boatman from Moalboal town, southern Cebu, is now wondering how to pay his P2,000 monthly installment fee for his motorcycle.

He told CDN Digital that he paid his latest installment fee last January of this year yet.

“Wala lagi [koy trabaho] karun. Lisud lagi kaayo ron, pirting lisura gyud kay kung mu-apply sad ka’g sideline-sideline ron wa man say [mudawat] kay naa baya tay COVID karun,” Jovekiem said.

“Kung wa gyud laing paagi sir mo hangyo nalang gyud ko sa company nga di pako makabayad,” he added.

Decosta is one of around 300 boatmen and boat crew for island hopping services in Moalboal town who are affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The local government of Moalboal announced the suspension of tourism activities in the town last March 20, 2020, to prevent the spread of the disease in the municipality which is noted for its pristine white beaches, diving and, island-hopping services for domestic and foreign tourists.

Decosta, who is working as a boatman for almost a year now, used to earn an average of P600-P1200 per day depending on the number of tourists,

However, since March, he said he had a hard time earning money for his family after the operation of the island-hopping services was stopped.

Decosta said he received financial assistance from the local government unit of Moalboal before the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was implemented in the province.

“Gipa-file mi tanan and gitagaan og financial assistance tanan, sa usa ka boatman gitagaan mi og napulo ka kilo nga bugas. Dako napud na nga tabang namo,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to his employer for helping him out and his family in this time of crisis.

Aquiles Alicia, 47, Jovekiem’s mother told CDN Digital, that she was concerned about their food supply.

“Sa kadtung wala pa gyud nag-enhanced quarantine, naa pud gyud koy nahipus-hipus gamay so nakapalit gyud ko’g bugas gamay, plus napud-an pa gyud sa support sa lungsod katong tag 10 kilos [bugas],” she added.

She added that the ECQ has brought numerous challenges to their family especially since her husband, Edwardo, 50, who is a tricycle driver, had no income to support their 10 children.

“Nagproblema ko karun kay wa pud baya ko kahibaw nga kanus-a pa mahuman kini nga problema unya mahurot nasad ang pagkaon unsaon nalang ning mga bata nga di raba makapamasahero ni akong bana kay wala mani siya na apil sa lista atung mga triycle [driver] nga pwedi mamasahero matag barangay,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rolie Alderite, tourism officer of Moalboal town, said that at least 300 boatmen from Boat Owners of Moalboal Island Hopping Inc (BOMIHA) are affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“Gikuha nato tanan nilang mga pangalan unya gi-account nato unya naabot sa 300 ka mga boatmen and boatcrew…So after nato nakuha ilang pangalan, gi-present ni nato sa mayor. Luoy kay nawad-an sad silag trabaho,”

He said that the local government unit of Moalboal already distributed 10 kilos rice to each boatman last March 2019.

Aderite added that aside from the boatmen, there are also at least 200 tourist guides, both registered and unregistered in the town’s tourism office, who are also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. /rcg