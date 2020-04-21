Newborn baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A day-old baby boy in Cebu City is the youngest warrior fighting against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Central Visayas, if not in the entire country.

The baby boy, who was tested for the viral disease as his mother had flu-like symptoms, is one of the seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in the city on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The mother, however, tested negative for COVID-19.

While studies have shown that infected mothers may transmit the virus to their infant, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) Regional Director Jaime Bernadas said they are still validating how the baby caught the virus considering that his mother tested negative for it.

Bernadas, in a press statement, called on pregnant women and their close contacts to pay close attention to their health especially that their state has made them more vulnerable to diseases.

“Their pregnancy makes them more vulnerable due to the increased demand on nutrition and lowered immune system status as the body accommodates the growing fetus,” Bernadas said.

Pregnant women, the health official added, are among the groups that are advised to strictly practice precautions against COVID-19 such as staying at home, wearing masks and physical distancing.

“For those who are taking care of or living with pregnant women, it is highly advised for them to exert extra care to prevent transmitting any infection to them by practicing proper hand washing, social or physical distancing, and not going near them if you are not feeling well,” Bernadas said.

Last week, 9-month-old twins from Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz also tested positive for COVID-19.

Aside from the baby boy, six other cases have been reported in Cebu City on Tuesday bringing the total number of cases here to 173.

The city also logged one new laboratory negative test result for the repeat test of previously reported cases.

Mandaue City also recorded three new cases which included a 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a 60-year-old woman, bringing the total number of cases there to nine.

These new cases are close contacts of the city’s fourth patient who tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, April 18.

Two additional cases of COVID-19, a 62-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were also logged in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 203 with 24 laboratory negative tests and nine mortalities. /rcg