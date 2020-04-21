First day of Talisay City’s “One entrance policy” went well, says police chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first day of the implementation of the “One entrance policy” in Talisay City went well and was an objective success for the policemen of the city.

This was the assessment of Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of Talisay City Police, on the first day of the city’s latest move designed to stall the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Ang atong gusto nga atong iconcentrate ang entrance ug exit para atong ma check ang sakyanan throughly. So na check gyud nato throughly at the same time atong gi anticipate nga congestion atoang na respond lang nato,” said Pelare.

Pelare said that the traffic congestion they were expecting on the first day was manageable and the public was very cooperative.

He said the public was prepared and able to show complete documents upon an inspection which was done by the police before letting them pass.

“We are very thankful that they are cooperative… They already know what to do, they show their ID,” said Pelare.

No other untoward incident was recorded except the one involving a cargo vehicle and a private vehicle which was quickly resolved.

For the following days, Pelare said they will also try to improve on their efficiency especially during specific times where traffic congestion is expected in the area.