Sports bodies give back to PSC

Three national sports associations (NSAs) went out of their way to return the favor to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI), the Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines Inc. (SRSAP) and the Philippine Sepak Takraw Association recently came to the aid of PSC personnel manning the agency’s sports facilities.

PSI president Lani Velasco, SRSAP head Carl Sambrano and sepak takraw chief Karen Caballero donated face masks and face shields to front-liners stationed at the quarantine centers inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) and PhilSports Complex.

They also gave away the face shields to the PSC workforce assigned at Ninoy Aquino Stadium and RMSC in Manila and PhilSports in Pasig City.

The three PSC-controlled venues have been converted into a medical area to accommodate COVID-19 cases.

Manny Bitog, head of the PSC’s front-line personnel, received the face shields from the NSAs. INQ