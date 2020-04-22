Maasin City launches Mobile Market

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte—The city government of Maasin has launched its version of the Mobile Market to ease crowding in public markets here.

The Market on Wheels scheme allows consumers to buy commodities in their respective locations. This minimizes the chances of contracting or spreading the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“This initiative aims to avoid crowding the markets and other establishments to maintain social distancing as mandated by Heightened Community Quarantine,” said Maasin Mayor Nacional Mercado.

With the project, residents will have no reason to go out to the market, which can also save them a few pesos.

Early on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020, a truck stocked with rice, vegetables and basic commodities made the rounds in barangay Guadalupe and Panan-awan village, the boundary of Matalom town in Leyte province. /bmjo