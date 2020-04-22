Transfer of COVID-19 patients to quarantine facility went well, says CCPO chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines— All went well with the transfer of the positive patients from Sitio Zapatera to the quarantine center at the Barrio Luz National High School on Tuesday night, April 21, 2020, according to Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

With the help of the police, the city and the Department of Health (DOH) managed to transfer 63 of the 136 patients in Sitio Zapatera to the quarantine center.

“Hapsay man hinoon noh, katong mga pasyente nga ng exhibit og mild symptoms ato sang gi dala didto sa Cebu City medical center para i check up ang ilang kinatibuk-ang pang lawas. pagka human gi balik na sila didto gi balhin na sila sa highschool sa barrio luz,” said Ligan.

(The transfer went orderly. The patients that exhibited mild symptoms were taken to the Cebu City Medical Center for thorough check-up and was then transported back to Barrio Luz National High School.)

The school has an 80-bed capacity to serve the quarantined individuals as they recuperate from the virus. The facility is handled by the Cebu City Health and the Department of Health.

With the transferring of the patients to their new quarantine facility, stricter protocols are to be followed by the authorities and health care workers.

As of this posting, the school is off-limits to any outsider.

“Atoang police security naa didto sa may gate ang toa didto sa sulod ang mo hatag og, base sa protocol sa city health sa doctor, is labi na silang panghatag og pagkaon naa nay mga layers, para di gyud mismong, para pag likay lang sa pag takod sa sakit,” the police chief said.

(Our police security is at the gates and some are those inside the gate to assist the healthcare workers inside based on the protocol of the city health doctor in charge, especially with the giving of food. They already have layers of protection so to avoid the virus from spreading.)

Even with the transfer of the positive COVID-19 patients from Sitio Zapatera to the quarantine center, authorities made it clear that the sub-village is still on total lockdown.

“Naa ghpon ta didto total lockdown gihapon ang Sitio Zapatera, na gihapon tay security forces didto in and out,” he added.

(We still have men in the area, Sitio Zapatera is still in total lockdown and we still have security in the area in and out.)

There are still 73 asymptomatic patients left in Sitio Zapatera scheduled to be transferred to the school and to other quarantine facilities in the city. /bmjo