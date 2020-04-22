Google celebrates Earth Day 50th anniversary with interactive game doodle

Cebu City, Philippines–As world commemorates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day today, April 22, 2020, technology giant company Google celebrated the annual event with an interactive game doodle to demonstrate support for environmental and animal protection, especially on bees.

In partnership with The Honeybee Conservancy, Google created an interactive, educational game doodle about bees.

“Today’s Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results. And while beekeeping may be not be for everyone, there are so many easy ways to help save bees, even while social distancing in today’s world,” said The Honeybee Conservancy Founder and Executive Director Guillermo Fernandez on press statement published on Google website.

The main objective of the game is simple — to keep your bee pollinating as much as much as the player wants!

In order to perform ‘cross-pollination,’ the players need to collect a colored pollen from a flower and transfer the collected pollen to a matched, colored one by navigating their mouse (for browser user) or swiping their finger (for phone users).

Along the way, players can also collect a ‘special flower’ that gives educational trivia about the importance of bees to the earth and to humanity. /bmjo