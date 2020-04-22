Cebu City ECQ to be extended until May 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has announced the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the rising cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an official statement, the mayor said that it was prudent to extend the ECQ while the cases of COVID-19 continued to rise through massive testings.

“There is a need to extend our ECQ in Cebu City as COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the fact that we have been doing targeted, massive testing of residents in the barangays, where there are positive cases,” said the mayor.

The city has been advised by the Department of Health and health experts to continue with the ECQ until the cases decline to a safer level.

There are currently 312 cases of the virus in the city. The most recorded cases are in Barangay Luz with 139 individuals proving positive to the virus.

The Cebu City Jail also has a total of 128 cases and one death in a span of four days.

At least 20 barangays have been affected by the COVID-19. Three barangays are in lockdown which are Luz, Guadalupe and Labangon.

“I will be issuing an executive order next week on the extension of the ECQ from April 28, 2020 to May 15, 2020. We have been hoping for the best, but at the same time, expecting the worst that could happen in order for us to be prepared in addressing this pandemic,” said Labella.

The mayor said he understood that the increasing numbers being reported was a cause of concern and worry for the residents, but he urged them to simply cooperate with the ECQ guidelines.

“I am again appealing to each and everyone to religiously follow all our city government-mandated protocol and safety measures against COVID-19. Please, stay at home, observe proper hygiene, and most importantly, pray for our safety,” said the mayor.

The mayor in earlier statements said that the ECQ may be extended up to May 30, 2020 depending on the need. However, the city settled on a two-week extension while assessing the situation./dbs