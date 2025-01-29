Chinese New Year: Pinoys urged to seek grand ambitions for greater good

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended his greetings to the Filipino-Chinese community and the entire nation as the country celebrates the Chinese New Year on Wednesday.

In his message, Marcos described the occasion as a “cherished” one, steeped in centuries-old tradition and joy.

READ:

DOLE issues pay rules for Chinese New Year holiday on Jan 29

8 lucky plants to bring prosperity for Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year: Feng Shui expert shares secrets to prosperity for 2025

The President emphasized that this year’s Chinese New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Snake, symbolizes hope, renewal and resilience.

He called on Filipinos to draw inspiration from these values, especially during times of adversity.

“As the Year of the Snake dawns, we are recalled to the virtues of wisdom, intuition, and transformation, calling us to embrace its promise of prosperity with courage and determination,” Marcos said.

The President urged the Filipino people to use the occasion as a catalyst for self-improvement and to pursue ambitious goals, not just for personal gain, but for the greater good of the nation.

“Let this event inspire us to boldly set our intentions and confidently pursue grand ambitions not only for ourselves but for the greater good,” Marcos said. “Every effort, guided by clarity and resolve, is an opportunity to fulfill our shared aspirations.”

Marcos also reflected on the symbolism of the vibrant lanterns typically associated with the celebration, likening them to the bright future that the nation could achieve if united in purpose.

He called on Filipinos to deepen their commitment to building a “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines), a nation marked by new beginnings, fruitful endeavors, and stronger bonds among its people.

“As we welcome a new year, let the vibrant lanterns that illuminate our celebration also brighten our purpose as a nation,” he added.

The President expressed hope that the Year of the Snake would guide the nation with its wisdom, empowering Filipinos to move through life with grace and resilience.

“May the Year of the Snake guide us with its wisdom and empower us to move through life with grace,” Marcos said.

Jan. 29 has been declared a special non-working holiday nationwide in observance of Chinese New Year. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP