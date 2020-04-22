Soleco launches Pantawid Light Program to unburden poor consumers

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – As its simple way of trying to ease the burden of poor consumers amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Southern Leyte Electric Cooperative (Soleco) sets into motion its “Pantawid Light Program (PLP)” as part of its Social Corporate Responsibility.

With its PLP, Soleco consumers who consume 20 KPH or less will not have to pay their electric bill for the month of May, said a statement from Soleco.

Around 30 percent or 30,000 “lifeline consumers” of more than 100,000 member consumer-owners (MCOs) will benefit from the coop’s Pantawid Light Program.

As much as they would want to have more consumers to benefit from their PLP, Soleco’s financial status just would not allow them to.

The 30,000 beneficiaries would entail more than P3 million intended for their CSR in this trying time.

It pointed out that only residential-type consumers could avail of their program. Commercial or industrial utility consumers are excluded from the PLP.

In Eastern Visayas, Soleco has the largest aid package benefiting consumer-owners of the utility firms amidst the Enhance Community Quarantine which generally affects poor families. /rcg