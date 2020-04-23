Visayan Electric energizes essential facilities for COVID-19 response

True to its being a partner of the community, the Visayan Electric Company has boosted the power capacity and energized vital facilities in Cebu that are intended for COVID-19 response.

Visayan Electric President and Chief Operating Officer Raul Lucero said the utility company is always ready to respond to the needs of the community that it serves.

“Aside from providing electricity to our customers, Visayan Electric is also always available and ready to help our LGU and government partners, especially during these times of crisis,” Lucero said.

The utility company increased the power capacity at the DOH-7 compound from 30kVA to 150kVA and also helped set up the metering facility there. Likewise, Visayan Electric also installed new 3x500kVA transformers for VSMMC.

Both upgrades were requested by the respective agencies to ensure that the facilities have enough power to support COVID-19 testing and other efforts.

Meanwhile, Visayan Electric also energized 11 out of the 15 checkpoints in Cebu City. Visayan Electric provided wires, LED lamps and outlets for the said checkpoints.

Councilor Philip Zafra requested the utility company to energize the checkpoints and provide lighting and outlets for frontliners manning these facilities to use while the city is on ECQ.

The remaining four checkpoints cannot be energized yet because the areas either have no secondary lines available or are being served by CEBECO III, as in the case of the checkpoints in barangays Sudlon 1 and Sinsin.

Visayan Electric likewise energized the quarantine facilities of the city of Cebu at the North Reclamation area, and the province’s quarantine facility in Lahug.

Visayan Electric, the second largest electric distribution company in the country, has been Cebu’s partner for growth and advancement since 1905. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.