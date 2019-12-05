Cebu netizens: No classes until pandemic ends

Cebuano netizens are calling on the Department of Education (DepEd) to hold off the opening of classes until the pandemic ends.

CDN Digital created a poll asking netizens about their opinion if the government should decide to start off classes in June or August amid the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country.

The poll garnered at least 361 reactions, 219 comments and 58 shares as of this writing, most of which, expressed disagreement saying classes should start when the country has already “flattened the curve” of COVID-19 cases.

Mary Christine Badal Abundiente wrote, “When everything’s ok, aug. would be fine.”

Facebook user Dred Yap said, “It’s premature to even consider the idea of resuming classes this August notwithstanding the fact that the curve is still rising. I see no statistical model that could clearly show the direction of the situation in the weeks to come. Too early for me to decide at this point.”

Lean Linx also said, “We’re all ready once the COVID19 vaccine is available. If not, I’d rather postpone my child’s education temporarily.”

Momkha Annmore said, “Yes kung covid free na gyud. Kung dili pa gyud. Wa sa gyuy klasi . Unsaon man tanang mag klasi og sayo nya mga sakit nuun atong anak. D baya lalim bayrunon sa ospital.”

“Its too early to tell…..lets wait and see when we can we truly flatten the curve… the result rests on us, either we continue to obey or disobey the govts plea to #stayathome #savelives,” Maria Elena said.

“Postpone until na-vaccinate na tanan. Bahalag 2021 pa o 2022. Kung magklase jud mo kamo lang, bahalag behind akong mga bata og 1 year basta dili nako irisgo.

Ang sugal sa kwarta ra na, dili sa kinabuhi sa atong mga anak,” Lemz Adlwan said.

Netizen Angie Lynn said, “Whether uyon or dili mi uyon, ang safety sa mga bata ang agdon. If they would opt for the online classes this August, then they should also consider those who doesn’t have the means.”

In a report from INQUIRER.net, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said education officials, stakeholders, experts and teachers had been consulted on whether or not classes should be postponed.

Briones said most of the results favored holding off the opening of classes until August.

However, Briones claimed that the opening of classes would still depend on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the decision of the President.

On Monday, the official Facebook page of DepEd launched in its Facebook page a national online survey to see the public’s pulse on the reopening of classes for school year 2020-2021. /dbs