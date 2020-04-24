DILG reminds LGUs to prohibit donation of infant formula

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday reminded local government units (LGUs) and residents that infant formula donations are prohibited as it “undermines” breastfeeding for newborn babies.

DILG Spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the distribution “infant formula, powdered milk and other breastmilk substitutes, commercial baby food, feeding bottles, artificial nipples and teats” are banned in order to promote breastfeeding for infants which is healthier.

“May ilang LGUs na ang namigay ng milk formula kasabay ng distribution nila ng food aid. While the intent to help is laudable, our health experts have advised against it. Hindi pa rin mapapantayan ang nutrisyon ng breastmilk. Let’s promote, protect and support exclusive breastfeeding only for infants 0 to 6 months old,” he said.

(There are some local government units that distribute milk formula along with the food aid they give. While the intent to help is laudable, our health experts have advised against it. It does not have the same nutrition as breastmilk. Let’s promote, protect and support exclusive breastfeeding only for infants 0 to 6 months old.)

Malaya clarified that only infant formula and other breastmilk substitutes are illegal but other types of milk for older children and older adults are allowed.

The policy is in compliance with the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines, Malaya said.

