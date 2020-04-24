School opening moved to September in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to move the opening of the next school year to September in areas placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Some restrictions are eased in areas under GCQ.

In a taped public address aired Friday morning, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque read the recommendations of the IATF-EID in response to the coronavirus pandemic—among of which was the opening of schools in September.

“Iyong option po sa low-risk to moderate areas na buksan by industry consider for 100 percent closure maski po low to moderate risk consider for 100 percent closure pa rin dahil po ang mga transmitters ay kabataan mula edad 0 to 20: lahat ng eskwelahan, i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre except po sa online learning,” Roque said.

Provinces placed under GCQ are Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Sultan Kudarat, Lanao del Sur, Apayao, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Quirino, Aurora, Palawan, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, Masbate, Guimaras, Bohol, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Basilan at Sulu.

Asked if Duterte has adopted the said recommendation, Roque responded to the affirmative.

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier said it is exploring the option of moving the opening of classes from June to August due to COVID-19 concerns.

