Duterte increases COVID-19 vaccine bounty to P50 M

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has raised to P50 million the reward to any Filipino who will come up with a vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In taped public address aired Friday morning, Duterte even hinted at raising the reward to P100 million.

“I am raising the bounty to P 50 million…because it is a collegial thing,” Duterte said.

“Baka sa ligaya ko another P50 million. Kung maligaya ako masyado e di P100 (million), puro kayo milyonaryo. Huwag kayo mahiya tanggapin.“

Duterte earlier announced a P10 million bounty to any Filipino who can produce a vaccine the novel coronavirus.

GSG

