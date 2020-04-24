20 more in Cebu City Jail infected with COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City logged 24 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, April 24, 2020, bulk of which are from Cebu City Jail.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella made this announcement on Facebook. He said 20 of the new COVID-19 cases in the city are from the city jail, which is located in Barangay Kalunasan here.

This development brings the total number of infected individuals in the penal facility to 149.

Labella also said one new COVID-19 patient is recorded each in Barangays Mambaling, Labangon, Guadalupe, and Luz.

As a result, Cebu City now has 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and remains the area in Central Visayas with the highest number.

Barangay Luz, where Sitio Zapatera belongs, now has a total of 139 confirmed cases.

Sitio Zapatera is considered an urban poor community, and with a population of over 9,000, it is the largest sub-village of Barangay Luz.

Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City is extended up to May 15. /bmjo