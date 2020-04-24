ECQ, number coding violators in Cebu City decreasing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and number coding violators significantly dropped on the fourth week of ECQ implementation.

As of April 23, 2020, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) only recorded eight arrested individuals who were violating the ECQ while 30 drivers were issued citation tickets for violating the city’s number coding scheme.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, said that unlike the first two days since the implementation on Monday, April 20, where the police apprehended at least 171 violators, the recent number of arrests showed that people now understand the implementation of the new policy.

The constant checkpoints and arrests have encouraged the public to stay indoors especially if they are not authorized persons outside their residence (APOR), Ligan said.

Ligan assured that the police will continue to implement the stricter rules of the ECQ and the number coding policy, which means that those who will violate will be arrested and will face charges.

Unlike before when Ligan said that number coding violators would only be warned, he revealed that starting the fifth week of ECQ, violators will be arrested right away and will be slapped with charges.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruben Cuizon, of the Regional Internal Affairs Service of Central Visayas (RIAS-7) assured that the police who will be apprehending ECQ violators are authorized and mandated to do so.

However, Cuizon reminded policemen to follow the rules and guidelines when making such arrests to prevent problems in the future. /rcg