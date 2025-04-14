Comebacking bowler Steve Bahani rules SUGBU shootout tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran kegler Steve Williamson Ong Bahani made a triumphant return to the lanes by capturing the title in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament held last Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bahani, a businessman who returned to competitive bowling after his heyday in the 2000s, showcased his vintage form by outplaying former champions Arthur Tapaya and Ted Convocar in the stepladder finals.

Fueled by a 30-point handicap advantage, Bahani rolled a game-high 216 pinfalls to outscore Tapaya’s 186 and Convocar’s 128, sealing his victory in convincing fashion.

He booked his spot in the finals after dominating Division C with a four-game total of 719 pinfalls.

He edged out Romy Mauro (717) and Bebie Mauro (670), who placed second and third, respectively, in Division C.

Meanwhile, Tapaya, a retired banker, topped the elite Division A with 895 pinfalls, while Convocar ruled Division B with a score of 761.

Former shootout champion Richard Turner settled for second place in Division B’s qualifying round with 867 pinfalls, while elite bowler Aui Padawan rounded off the top three with 797 pinfalls.

