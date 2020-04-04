BFAR’s ‘Fish on Wheels’ program sends fish, marine products to Cebu LGUs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) already started its “Fish on Wheels” program to make sure that the different markets in Cebu will continue to have enough supply of fish and other marine products during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

In a Facebook post, Friday night, April 24, 2020, BFAR-7 said that they started to deploy their reefer van on Thursday “to help the affected fish vendors bring their products to other huge wet markets to help them find (a) better market; and to make fish commodities available to other areas.”

The Cebu Provincial Fisher Office of BFAR-7 facilitated the transfer of bangus (milkfish) from the Pasil Fish Market in Cebu City to fish markets located in Lapu-Lapu City and Minglanilla town.

They transported 60 styro boxes of milkfish to Lapu-Lapu City and 15 styro boxes to Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

“BFAR Region 7 has been assisting fish traders and vendors from (the) Barangay Pasil landing center in transporting their fishery products outside (of) Cebu City through a program dubbed, Fish on Wheels.”

“The “Fish on Wheels” program seeks to address the problems and difficulties in the movement and distribution of fish products with the imposition of an Enhanced Community Quarantine in several areas like Cebu City,” said the BFAR-7 post.