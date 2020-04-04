BJMP isolates 29 PDLs in close contact with Mandaue City Jail’s COVID-19 patient

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 29 individuals who came in close contact with a detainee of the Mandaue City Jail, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), have been ordered isolated from the rest of the inmates.

Jail Superintendent Gil Inopia, the jail’s warden, said that these Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) will also be made to undergo swab test by the City Health Department to determine if they also got the infection.

Inopia said that even jail personnel, who frequents Cell 14 of the male dormitory’s solid building where the COVID-19 patient was detained, will now be considered as Persons Under Monitoring (PUM).

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported on Friday, April 24, 2020 that a PDL at the Mandaue City Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

Inopia said that the 24-year-old detainee was brought to the hospital after he experienced swelling of his hands and feet.

The PDL is a resident of Barangay Pajac in Lapu-Lapu City who was arrested for the illegal possession of drugs. He was remanded into the jail facility in August 2019.

Inopia said they are yet to determine how the PDL got the infection.

He also expressed worry about the health condition of the other PDLs. The Mandaue City Jail now has 2, 140 PDLs who occupy their male and female dormitories.

Inopia said that having a COVID-19 case at their jail facility came as a surprise since they have been very cautious. He ordered the suspension of jail visits and the delivery of packages coming from the outside since March to prevent the spread of the infection at the facility.

PDLs were required to wear washable face masks while jail personnel who come in contact with them were also directed to always wear personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The newly remanded PDLs are also made to undergo medical checkups facilitated by their nurses to make sure that they are healthy.

Inopia admitted that having a COVID-19 case at the Mandaue City Jail will require them to work even harder to ensure the safety of PDLs and the jail personnel. / dcb