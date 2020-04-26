Raps readied against Ronda woman accused of killing her 70-year-old mom

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A parricide case is being readied against a 38-year-old woman, who is accused of killing her mother at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Rowena Allawan was caught by relatives holding a metal pipe with the bloodied and dead victim, Rowena’s mother, Rufina Allawan, 73, on the floor covered with a blanket, said Police Staff Sergeant Josephus Diana, Ronda Police Station desk officer, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Initial investigation showed that the neighbors heard a loud exchange of words coming from the house as the two argued. Then they heard Rufina shout “Sakto na!” and then silence followed.

The cousins of Rowena then went to the Allawans’ house to check on them and found Rowena, who was holding a 38 centimeter long metal pipe and was standing beside the bloodied body of Rufina, who was then covered by a blanket.

The cousins then held Rowena and turned her over to authorities when they arrived later.

The other neighbors also rushed Rufina to the hospital but the doctor there declared her dead on arrival.

Diana said that Rufina was a single mother and Rowena was her only daughter.

Police also learned that Rowena had a common-law husband, who was not at the house at the time of the killing.

Diana also said that the cousins did not know what the mother and daughter were fighting about but they claimed that Rowena had a history of mental illness, which could possibly have contributed to the killing.

The police officer said that the relatives of the victim would file parricide charges against Rowena next week.

Rowena was detained at the Ronda Police Station pending the filing of charges.

As of this time, Diana said that the family members were decided to file charges against Rowena who is currently detained in the Ronda police station./dbs