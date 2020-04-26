2 teens yield P27.8 million worth of shabu in Pardo buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two teenagers with P27.8 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) were collared by anti-drug operatives in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Middle Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City at around 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Police said they got wind of the nefarious activities of suspects Jay Paul Arreglado, 19, from the same area and Jari Sangcap, 18, from Barangay Pasil after the two were tagged as the source of illegal drugs by another drug personality who was arrested earlier Sunday afternoon at a checkpoint along Sitio Tagunol, Barangay Cogon Pardo.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, station commander of Pardo Police Station said that Arreglado and Sangcap were tagged by Jeffrey Grulla Villamor, 53, from Barangay Calamba, who was frisked by the police manning a checkpoint after he was identified as one of those included in the station’s list of drug personalities.

Police found from Villamor’s pockets small sachets of suspected shabu worth P34,000.

Escober said that upon interrogation, Villamor confessed to them that he got the illegal substance from the two teenagers.

“Mao to among gi buy-bust after sa interview and verification,” said Escober.

When the authorities arrived in the house rented allegedly by Arreglado and Sangcap, they were able to find large packs of suspected shabu which weighed at least 4,225 grams with a dangerous drug value of P27, 830, 000.

Escober said that both Arreglado and Sangcap denied owning the drugs but admitted that they were only tasked to distribute the same to whoever would buy.

As of this posting, the three suspects are detained inside the Pardo police station pending the filing of cases for violating Republic Act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act. /rcg