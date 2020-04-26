115 liquor ban violators nabbed in Lapu since start of ECQ — police

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Police have arrested 115 persons, who are liquor ban violators, since the start of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) this April in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) chief, said that the violators paid a fine of P500 to P1,000 and were released after paying the fine.

Baja said that the number of violators for the liquor ban, however, were lesser than those who were caught violating the curfew and the ECQ, who reached 800 persons.

He attributed the number of arrests on the liquor ban violators to the constant police patrol and information dissemination about the regulation, which was also heeded by establishments that were selling the liquor and the public as well.

He said that on the fourth week of the ECQ in the city, fewer liquor ban violators were caught during the police patrols.

He said that for their information dissemination during their foot patrols they would bring with them megaphones with them so that they could remind the public about the rules.

“Sige man ta remind sa ilaha and eventually mipatuo lang man pud sila,” said Baja.

(We always reminded them and eventually they obeyed and heeded our appeal.)

As the extension of ECQ for the city was announced, Baja said they hope fewer to zero violators for the ECQ and liquor ban would be arrested.

He said that the more the people would listen and stay home, the easier the virus would be prevented from further spreading and the faster the ECQ would be lifted./dbs