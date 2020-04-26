COVID-19 tally in Central Visayas nears 500 mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The tally of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas is now nearing the 500-mark.

Within a span of just 10 days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas has exponentially risen from 180 to 498 on Sunday, April 26, 2020, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) show.

These include the 40 new ones reported from Cebu City on Sunday.

Cebu province’s capital is still the area in Central Visayas with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, accounting for around 91 percent of the region’s total.

DOH – 7 also reported on Sunday three more patients whose systems are cleared from the virus after undergoing repeat tests.

All three recoveries are from Lapu-Lapu City – two males age 48 years old and 42 years old, and a 44 years old female.

As a result, the number of laboratory negative patients from Lapu-Lapu City has risen from two to five, and from 25 to 28 for the entire Central Visayas region.

“The additional laboratory negative has increased the regional number to twenty-eight (28) which is more than double the recorded deaths in the region,” Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, said in a press release.

There are now 4,510 samples from Central Visayas tested for COVID-19 at the sub-national level laboratory, including the 425 examined on Sunday.

Siquijor still remains as the lone province in the region with no confirmed case of the virus,

Younger patients

But even as the number in the region continues to rise, DOH – 7 noted that younger COVID-19 patients remained as the recent trend in terms of age distribution.

“Most, if not all, are young and healthy and do not need to be admitted in a health facility as compared to the first few cases recorded in the region who were sick and older,” Bernadas said.

“The shift in the profile also reflects the way the new cases are identified; either they were tested after contact tracing activities were done or from those who were seeking consult at local health clinics if not feeling well,” he added.

The DOH-7 top official also said contact tracing is still ongoing both in Cebu City Jail and Mandaue City Jail where there are 210 and one COVID-19 cases reported, respectively. /rcg