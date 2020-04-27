DA turns over dairy buffaloes to farmer-beneficiaries in Pinamungahan town

CEBU CITY, Philippines—To support government efforts to have sufficient food supply amid the coronavirus 2019 outbreak, the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) turned over eight heads of upgraded dairy buffaloes to the farmer beneficiaries in Pinamungahan town, Cebu.

According to a news release posted on the DA-7 Facebook post, DA-7 delivered the livestock through the Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative (LMPC), which is also based in Pinamungajan, Cebu.

This is part of the food resiliency program of the department during the health crisis, the DA-7 said.

The distribution of dairy buffaloes is an initiative of the DA to support the marginalized farmers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, explained Dr. Zeam Voltair Amper, DA-7 Livestock program coordinator.

Amper added that through the program, farmers could produce their own food supply.

“Aside from having their own food supply, farmers will also have the opportunity to raise additional income,” he said.

The farmer-beneficiaries would deliver the milk produced by the dairy buffaloes to the LMPC, which will undertake the marketing.

“The LMPC buys the milk from these farmers at a good price and sells them in their store and at their Market on Wheels every week,” Amper explained.

He noted that the DA7 livestock program has yet to complete the 25-head delivery of the dairy buffaloes to the LMPC due to some protocols observed during this enhanced community quarantine.

The project is implemented in coordination with the LGU of Pinamungajan and the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office. /bmjo