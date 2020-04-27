The stages of working from home

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This maybe a little too late for those who have already been working from home for a month or two now.

But let’s get the fun going by remembering the stages you’ve been through while you were still adjusting with this whole work-from-home setup.

To some, working from home was the best idea ever! So they prepare the things needed to make the experience not too comfortable to avoid slacking off.

Let’s have a quick trip to memory lane to the stages you encountered when you were still starting with the whole work from home set-up.

Excitement

Let’s face it. Not having to wake up extra early to go to work is something we all want. This is the first stage for the whole situation, being excited about not being able to head out, commute, and talk to people. And so with the excitement and the optimism, we then start to move to the next stage.

Setting-up

Yes, finally! We’re able to work from home, but the next thing is to look for a comfortable spot that is not too comfortable, a set-up that is accessible to the power outlets, and a place where the internet connection is fast. Of course, you can always carry around your laptop to where you want to be but it helps to designate a spot for you in your house just in case the need arises that you have to talk to your colleagues.

Adjusting

Now, that you have your own office set-up at home, it is time to adjust to the new norm. Waking up on time is still there or else, you will miss the first few minutes of work, then you have to focus on the things that have to be done without your colleagues personally reminding you. Then you have to adjust your mindset to shrug the distractions too, making a to-do list sure did help you adjust to doing your work efficiently.

Scheduling breaks

Breaks are a must at work and most especially when you are just at home. You have to get your daily cup of coffee, eat lunch, and most importantly, stretch those muscles and to blow off some steam from working to think clearly before getting back to work. Of course, you have to follow a certain time for your breaks without sacrificing your work.

Finding balance

This is the final stage when you have completely adjusted the whole situation, you’ll be surprised that you have already accustomed to the new routine you have at home. Working at the right hours and spending time for yourself in between those hours.

A lot of us are very blessed to still be able to work at home amid this health crisis and for that, we all should be grateful.

But right now, working from home is the best thing we can do for our community and still keep providing for our families.

Stay safe and stay strong work-from-home force! /bmjo