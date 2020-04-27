Gov’t troops help in distribution of aid in NegOcc

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The 303rd Infantry Brigade together with 5th Philippine Air Force Reserve Center (5th ARCen) and 14th Civil Military Operations Battalion personnel provided manpower and transportation assistance during the hauling and distribution of family food packs to affected families in Negros Occidental brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020.

A total of 3,000 family food packs were hauled and will be distributed to the different parts of the province amid to the continued implementation of the modified community quarantine in the entire province.

The said activity was initiated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development Western Visayas Regional Office (DSWD-6).

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade Commander, in a statement said that the troops will continue its mandate to support the efforts of the local government units to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

“We will continue to provide troops or manpower as well as our mobility assets for the people of Negros. With the help of other IATF member we will ensure the swift and unhampered distribution of relief goods to alleviate the affected families in the province,” Pasaporte said.

Passporte encouraged the public to do its part to help the government win the war against the deadly virus.

“Let’s obey and follow all the guidelines and safety protocols set forth by our government to help contain COVID-19,” Padaporte added. /bmjo