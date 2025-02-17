Pagasa: Rains to prevail over parts of PH on Monday

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency February 17,2025 - 08:04 AM

MANILA – Parts of the country will experience rains due to four weather systems, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday.

Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao will experience rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

Scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are forecast in Isabela and Aurora due to the shear line.

Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains in the abovementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said. (PNA)

