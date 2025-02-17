Vista Land makes homeownership easy for Filipinos nationwide with MOVE

Vista Land continues to bring the lifelong dream of homeownership to generations of countless Filipinos across the archipelago with MOVE.

For more information on Vista Land developments in Cebu City, Talisay, Mactan Island, and Carcar City, visit www.vistaland.com.ph, follow @VistaLandAndLifescapesOfficial, or get in touch at 0918 610 1120 for news and offerings.

True to its meaning of Making Ownership at Vista Land Easy, the initiative streamlines the purchase of ready-for-occupancy (RFO) house-and-lot developments and condominium properties in 47 provinces and 149 cities and municipalities and encourages stronger affinity from prospective homeowners in a competitive market. From reservation to turnover, MOVE ensures a straightforward process, supported by a team of real estate professionals guiding buyers at every stage.

Simplifying the path to homeownership

With customized payment plans tailored to suit various financial goals, MOVE enables Filipinos residing locally or abroad to invest in their preferred homes. With an easy move-in option requiring only a three (3) percent down payment or up to 40 percent savings for spot cash payments, it empowers investors to take assured steps—from a young professional seeking independence from pakikipanirahan, a family in need of more space, an Overseas Filipino building in a better tomorrow for their loved ones back home, to achievers seeking the solace of refined living in homes in the sky. This offer is available for a limited time only and is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Ready homes when you are ready to make the move

Making Ownership at Vista Land Easy is part of the vision to transform thriving communities in the country. Each residence—whether it is the master planned developments called Vista Estates, themed upscale residences of Crown Asia, Camella’s premium forever homes for Filipinos, condominium properties of Vista Land, vertical villages of Vista Manors, and value-for-money starter homes of Lumina—is carefully planned to provide residents easy access to essential services and establishments. From recreational areas and educational institutions to healthcare and commercial hubs in transit-oriented settings, Vista Land cultivates self-sustaining locations that ensure well-lived lifescapes.

Camella and Cebu, a shared vision and dynamic partnership

Camella set a milestone in the real estate landscape of Cebu by pioneering the first-ever themed community with its flagship development in Mactan Island. This breakthrough was followed by the establishment of other residential properties distinguished by diverse architectural styles, well-conceived planning, and extensive scope—each contributing to the emergence of the Queen City of the South as one of the fastest-growing domestic economies across the country.

Over the past three decades, Camella has firmly established its presence and strategically expanded into key growth centers across the region. The company continues to build a complete range of residential options that anticipate the diverse needs and preferences of Cebuanos looking for a higher standard of living.

Camella Montserrat in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan

Home to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Lapu-Lapu City is a major trade center for both domestic and international traffic. As the primary entryway to Cebu, the city continually experiences an 18-percent increase in visitor arrivals annually, with the airport transporting more than 30,000 passengers daily. Located three to four hours from 14 cities across the Asia-Pacific region, it stands as the Philippines’ second major international gateway.

Positioned minutes away from the MCIA are Camella Montserrat and Vittoria, offering convenient access to educational, commercial, and industrial hubs across the city–making it the ideal choice for Cebuanos who seek excellent real estate investments on the island of Mactan.

Riverscapes in Talamban

Situated amid the natural landscapes of Talamban, Riverscapes offers exceptional accessibility through the newly constructed South Coastal Road. The Spanish-Mediterranean-inspired community by Camella is built to blend with its rolling terrain, with spacious homes maximizing 360-degree views. The 70-hectare expanse is composed of six residential enclaves, each linked by roads that enhance both convenience and community charm. Riverscapes creates an ideal environment for those seeking a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle in one of the rapidly developing areas in Cebu City.

Azienda in Talisay City

A hundred-hectare Italian-inspired community nestled in the panoramic gardens of Talisay City, Azienda is composed of several enclaves that adhere to a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing design. At its heart is an Italianate-style clubhouse, complete with balconies adorned with wrought-iron railings, loggias, and imposing cornice details. Residents and guests can enjoy an outdoor infinity pool lined with classic Roman statues. La Piazza is its central gathering space, featuring beautifully landscaped gardens, a gazebo, a basketball court, and a panoramic view deck—perfect for recreation and relaxation.

Camella Carcar, Carcar City

The heritage city of Carcar, located approximately 40 kilometers south of Cebu City and can be reached through the South Road Project, is home to a rich cultural history. The city welcomes visitors with its grand town plaza surrounded by several historic landmarks, including 19th-century residences adorned with intricate woodwork such as Balay na Tisa, Dakong Balay, the Mercado Mansion, and the Church of St. Catherine of Alexandria.

Camella Carcar presents a selection of charming house-and-lot properties in the cultural and artistic core of Cebu, ideal for families seeking a thriving community with state-of-the-art amenities including a basketball court, Energy Park, playground, and a multi-purpose hall.

Building a life worth living

As the demand for RFO properties continues to rise, MOVE positions Vista Land at the forefront of Philippine real estate. By providing efficient housing solutions to welcome present-day buyers and investors home, the company makes it possible for more Filipinos and their families to reside in a place they can call their own. Vista Land simplifies the path to homeownership and lays the foundation for lasting fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness—one home, one community, and one dream at a time.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land, its day-to-day operations, and is the secret to its success. Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences, the company capitalizes on these master planned developments, making good on its promise to create superior offerings, and, more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

