P4.5M lost as fire razes 3 houses in Basak San Nicolas
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire destroyed three houses in a residential area along Ganciang Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City at past 7 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Department estimated the damage to property at P4.5 million.
In the initial investigation, the fire started at around 7:15 p.m. at the second floor of the house owned by Arnold Yap.
Navarro said that the second floor of the house was an old comfort room that had been turned into a stock room.
He said that they were still determining the cause of the fire and they would continue to investigate this on Tuesday, April 28.
The fire was put under control at around 7:30 p.m. and was declared fire out at 7:40 p.m.
Navarro said no one was hurt in the evening fire./dbs
