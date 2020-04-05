Why taking a shower everyday is important

The ongoing pandemic continues to span the globe and evidently has brought about drastic changes in how people live their lives.

There have been some changes in their schedules, habits, routines, activities, including how they bathe and take a shower.

Most people are now bathing far less in the absence of social pressure and with the fact that they are only staying indoors.

As much as we want to laze around the house and to skip our daily bathing routines, it is actually a habit that needs to be stopped.

So, are you one of those people who often skip your daily bath? Here’s what you’re missing.

It can help you wake up in the morning

For many people, a shower in the morning is the perfect way to wake up. You drag yourself to the shower where the warm water clears your mind and relaxes you after the rude awakening by your alarm. The running water clears the sleepiness from your brain and you can start your day feeling refreshed.

It can help you think

We spend a lot more time in the shower than is strictly necessary and for good reason. It’s one of the best times to think and contemplate life. It is a time usually spent alone which creates the perfect environment to think about your day, your problems, or your future. The quiet time spent in shower cubicles and the soothing effect of the warm water makes for a perfect moment to have deep thoughts.

Can treat depression

If you’re prone to depression then a cold water bath can help you tremendously. Research shows that exposure to cold water results in the activation of the nervous system. It increases the level of the chemicals beta-endorphin and noradrenaline in the blood which reduces depression. A cold shower also sends electrical impulses from the brain which causes an anti-depressive effect.

Boosts the immune system

A cold shower can also benefit you a lot. A study showed that taking a cold shower regularly can stimulate the vascular and lymph system to produce more number of immune cells that fight infections. This can decrease your chances of falling sick over the year.

It can help you feel relaxed after work

What is better than coming home from a hard day’s work and taking a relaxing shower? Not only will it wash away all the dust and dirt accumulated during the day, but it also relaxes the muscles and gives us time to recover from whatever we’ve had to face during the day. /bmjo