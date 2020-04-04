Oliva: 3 CTO personnel tested negative for COVID-19, two others await test results

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, that three of his office personnel tested negative of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while two others continue to wait for the outcome of their swab tests.

Oliva made the announcement to correct misinformation that there were City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) personnel who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We hope to dispell any notion that our personnel are found positive of the COVID19 virus, or that they brought the virus to the affected Seniors. These are all FAKE NEWS. And we do not look kindly to those who are sowing them,” Oliva said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Oliva had CTO personnel who were earlier assigned to distribute senior citizens cash aid in Barangays Cambaro and Casuntingan undergo mandatory quarantine and submit themselves to swab testing to check if the were infected with the deadly virus after COVID-19 cases were reported in the two barangays.

“Since Mayor Jonas Cortes has always reminded us that it be better to err in the side of caution, we had all our personnel submitted to mandatory swab-testing,” Oliva said.

Test results show that three of the CTO personnel tested negative for COVID-19.

“Nonetheless, we still require all personnel to at least finish their Quarantine period before they report back to work. They will again be swab-tested just so to keep everyone in their homes, community, and office safe and healthy,” Oliva said. /bmjo