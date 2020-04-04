Cortes wants new jail facility in Brgy Basak used as isolation center for COVID-19 positive PDLs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government is preparing the jail facility in Sitio Dunggo-an in Barangay Basak as a temporary quarantine facility for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) coming from the Mandaue City Jail and who will test positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes visited the facility this morning, April 28, 2020, and found the area feasible for use as an isolation center because it remains unoccupied and is located meters away from the nearest community.

The city government is now scouting for a huge area that can accommodate COVID-19 positive individuals following plans of mass testing here.

Following the discovery of a COVID-19 patient at the Mandaue City Jail that is located in Barangay Looc, Cortes said, he found the need to look for a secure area that can be used as isolation center for detainees who will test positive for the deadly virus.

A PDL who now occupied Cell 14 of the city jail tested positive for COVID-19. At least 29 others who share the cell with him are also being monitored for possible infection.

Cortes said that while the city’s quarantine center that is located at the Mandaue City Central School grounds is almost ready for occupancy, this cannot be used to accommodate PDLs.

PDLs, he said, need a separate isolation center that they can use.

Construction of the new jail facility in Barangay Basak started last year and is expected to be completed this year.

The two-storey structure also needed some fixtures before the city’s 2, 140 PDLs can start transfer into the facility. / dcb