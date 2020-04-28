Dumanjug Police Chief warns public against petty crimes amid COVID-19 crisis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dumanjug Police are urging the public to stay alert even if they are inside their homes after three men were caught stealing roosters from their neighbor on Monday night, April 27, 2020, in Barangay Paculob, Dumanjug, Cebu.

Police Major Ardeoleto Cabagnot, chief of the Dumanjug Police, said that it may have been an insignificant crime, but during this health emergency crisis, people are tempted to break the law just to survive especially since most works are suspended while others were laid off.

The three men who were arrested were 15, 17 and 22 years old who lived a few meters away from the Thundercock Game Farm, where they stole two roosters and a cauldron pot worth P10,000.

Cabagnot identified the adult as Sherwin Allosada, who has been reported previously as the suspect of another theft incident in the area.

The two minors were his cousins.

“Wala man ta kabalo kay kung gutom na kaayo ang tawo unya sa kawad-on pud gyud maka himo og ingana nga butang… Kay kinsa man pud mag tuo nga naay mangawat og manok ron?” said Cabagnot.

Cabagnot said the two minors were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DWSD) while Sherwin is now detained at the Dumanjug Police station pending the filing of theft charges against him.