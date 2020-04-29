outbrain

Commercial building partially damaged in Minglanilla fire

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim - CDN Digital | April 29,2020 - 07:28 AM

A fire partially burns a commercial building in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fire in Minglanilla town southern Cebu that broke out past 6 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1, partially burnt one commercial establishment.

Fire officials initially pegged the damages at P300,000.

Fire Captain Ceceil Alicaya, fire marshal of Minglanilla, said that the fire was said to have started in the store occupied by a certain Nido Seloria.

However, Alicaya said they are still investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of fire that was reported at around 6:30 p.m. and was put under control at around 7:15 p.m.

No one was injured during the fire. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.