Commercial building partially damaged in Minglanilla fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fire in Minglanilla town southern Cebu that broke out past 6 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1, partially burnt one commercial establishment.

Fire officials initially pegged the damages at P300,000.

Fire Captain Ceceil Alicaya, fire marshal of Minglanilla, said that the fire was said to have started in the store occupied by a certain Nido Seloria.

However, Alicaya said they are still investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of fire that was reported at around 6:30 p.m. and was put under control at around 7:15 p.m.

No one was injured during the fire. /bmjo