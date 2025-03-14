CVIRAA 2025: DBTC Cruises Into Quarterfinals With Dominant Win Over Toledo City

BAYAWAN CITY, Philippines – The reigning Palarong Pambansa elementary football champions, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves of the Cebu City Niños, delivered a masterclass performance on Friday, cruising past Toledo City with a commanding 5-0 victory to secure their spot in the quarterfinals of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) tournament.

Under the guidance of seasoned head coach Glenn Ramos, DBTC extended its unbeaten run to three matches, further cementing its status as one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Their next challenge could pit them against longtime rivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, in a high-stakes quarterfinal clash.

DBTC wasted no time asserting its dominance, with Axl Jace Cepe opening the scoring in the 5th minute, converting a precise left-wing delivery from Clyde Gerona.

Just three minutes later, Christian Villamor doubled the lead with a composed penalty strike, setting the tone for an overwhelming attacking display.

Villamor continued to torment Toledo City’s defense, netting his second goal in the 32nd minute before sealing his hat trick in the 40th—once again benefiting from Gerona’s impeccable service. Jacob Patalinghug added the finishing touch just a minute later, firing home DBTC’s fifth goal to cap off a flawless team performance.

Meanwhile, DBTC’s secondary division team also booked its place in the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over host city Bayawan.

Aldric Joaquin Cepe provided the decisive moment, scoring the lone goal that preserved their unblemished 3-0 record.

With both squads riding dominant runs, the Greywolves now set their sights on the crucial knockout stage, aiming to take another step closer to the gold medal.

