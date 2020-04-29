NegOr farmer shares harvest with frontliners, earns praises online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Here’s proof that one does not need to be rich to be able to share blessings and positivity to others.

Netizens are abuzz about a video of a farmer in Negros Oriental who showed an inspiring act of kindness to frontliners manning a checkpoint in Hunop, Pamplona town.

The video, shared by netizen Don Paulo Rodriguez, shows farmer Joseph Rocamora sharing his harvest of bananas to frontliners. The video was recorded and shared by Rodriguez on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Rodriguez, a public school teacher from the area, is also a volunteer manning the boundary checkpoint where Rocamora shared his blessings. He recounted that Rocamora stopped in front of them with a sled full of bananas pulled by a carabao. With a big smile on his face, Rocamora, carrying a basket of bananas on his back, approached the table to give the volunteers a share of his harvest.

“I was surprised, happy, and inspired,” said Rodriguez.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Here's some good vibes to start your Wednesday morning ka-Siloy!Netizen Paulo Don Rodriguez, a public school teacher, shares a simple act of kindness from a farmer, identified as Joseph Rocamora, who stopped at a boundary checkpoint in Hunop, Pamplona, Negros Oriental on April 28, 2020 to give some bananas to frontliners as a sign of his gratitude for their services. | via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Some of the frontliners were not surprised by this act of kindness because according to them, Rocamora has been known to give them bananas whenever he had.

“ It’s very heartwarming at same time coz, the less fortunate are more likely compassionate in extending their help even if its only saging (bananas) or root crops,” he added.

Rocamora’s simple act of kindness earned praises online. Since the video was uploaded on Tuesday, it has already been shared 10,000 times and has gained 11,000 reactions.

Rodriguez said that some of them bought bananas from Rocamora as their way of supporting his livelihood. /bmjo