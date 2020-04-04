2,103 of 7,699 pass 2019 Bar exam

MANILA, Philippines — Out of the 7,699 hopefuls who completed the 2019 Bar exam which was held at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) for four consecutive Sundays last year, only 2,103 or 27.36 percent have passed.

The number of passing percentage has been decided after the magistrates deliberated in a special en banc session.

Bar examinees were tested on their knowledge of eight subjects for four consecutive Sundays in November: Political Law and Labor Law, Civil Law and Taxation, Mercantile Law and Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises.