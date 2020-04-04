SC approves conduct of 2020 Bar exam in Manila and Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has announced that the 2020 Bar examination will be held in two venues–Manila and Cebu City.

“Acting on the Bar Chairperson’s [referring to Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, chairman of the 2020 Bar Examination Committee] proposal for regionalization, the Supreme Court En Banc resolved that the next bar examination shall be held in Manila and in Cebu City,” read the Bar Bulletin No. 11.

This is the first time that the Bar examination will be conducted in two venues, high court’s Public Information Chief Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka said quoting Justice Leonen.

The 2020 Bar exam has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No new schedule yet but the Bar Bulletin said it will definitely be held “sometime 2021.”