COVID-19 cases in PH now at 8,212; over 1,000 recover

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-eight more people recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the number of cases surpassed 8,000 on Wednesday.

The total number of recoveries are currently at 1,023. The Department of Health (DOH) also recorded 254 new cases, bringing the total to 8,212.

The country’s death toll also increased to 558, with 28 new fatalities.

The novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 has infected over 3.1 million individuals across the globe, claiming the lives of more than 210,000. Meanwhile, over 932,000 COVID-19 patients were able to recover from the disease.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, the outbreak of which started in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province in late 2019.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.