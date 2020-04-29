Gwen: Daanbantayan, Minglanilla record first COVID-19 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province has logged two more cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, April 29, 2020.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a Facebook Live update, said the new cases are from the towns of Daanbantayan and Minglanilla.

The Daanbantayan patient is a 58-year-old man from Barangay Lanao and has been swabbed on April 25.

The patient from Minglanilla, on the other hand, is a 31-year-old woman from Barangay Lower Pakigne. She is now admitted to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and was swabbed on April 27.

Garcia said the mayors in the two towns have already been informed of the development and that aggressive contact tracing is already being conducted.

The authorities are still verifying the possible source of the infection, including their travel history.

Aside from the two patients from the province, Garcia said there are 35 other patients in Cebu that tested positive for the virus this Tuesday.

The bulk of the new cases is from the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Barangay Kalunasan. Garcia reported that 18 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Quoting data from the Department of Health (DOH-7), Garcia said the tally of new cases include 10 from Cebu City, 5 from Mandaue City and 2 from Lapu-Lapu City./rcg