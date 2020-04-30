Govt may allow sports activities with social distancing during GCQ — Año

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking into the possibility of allowing sports activities that observe social distancing during the implementation of general community quarantine (GCQ) in some areas, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Thursday.

“‘Yung mga sports na merong physical distancing naoobserve siya, sa susunod na paguusapan namin ‘yan naman tatalakayin namin na pagdating ng GCQ may i-a-allow na tayong sports,” Año told dzMM when asked about allowing physical activities such as tennis, badminton, and exercise during the GCQ, which is less strict than enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

(For sports that observe physical distancing, we will talk about that when it comes to the GCQ, we will allow some sports activities.)

Año also noted that exercise is needed to stay healthy and help avoid transmission of the new coronavirus, which causes the coronavirus disease.

“Siyempre kasama naman yan sa advisory ng Department of Health na exercise para makatulong sa pag-iwas na madapuan ng COVID-19,” he said.

(Of course, under the advisory of the Department of Health, exercise can help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.)

The government has disallowed gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities from operating during the ECQ and GCQ.

Sports-related mass gatherings such as but not limited to training, games, tournaments, and championships were also prohibited under the lockdown rules.

